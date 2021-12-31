Now that the rain has come and gone, Fontana residents will experience sunny skies and windy conditions as the New Year arrives, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Dec. 31 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
New Year's Day, Saturday, Jan. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday, Jan. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
