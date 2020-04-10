Rain has soaked Fontana this past week, but the precipitation is finally expected to end this weekend (April 11-12), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, April 11 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, April 12 -- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday, April 13 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
