Lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures are the forecast for Fontana this next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Sunday, March 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Monday, March 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday, March 15 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday, March 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 79.
