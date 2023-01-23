Sunny skies, windy conditions, and cool temperatures will continue in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Jan. 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, Jan. 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Thursday, Jan. 26 -- Patchy blowing dust. Sunny, with a high near 62. Windy.
