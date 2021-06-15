The temperature was expected to go up to 104 degrees in Fontana today (Tuesday, June 15), which means that the City of Fontana will be activating its cooling centers to help give residents relief from the heat.
The centers are the Fontana Community Senior Center (16710 Ceres Avenue) and Heritage Center (7350 W. Liberty Parkway). Hours are from noon to 6 p.m. (times may vary depending upon the temperature).
For more information on the Fontana cooling centers, contact the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
Community members can take these extra precautions during periods of extreme heat:
• Remain indoors (including pets and children) when possible
• Stay hydrated
• Limit sun exposure, especially between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun is the strongest
• Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outdoors
• Wear light-colored, lightweight clothing
The National Weather Service announced that an excessive heat warning has been issued for the rest of this week in Fontana. Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, June 15 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 104. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday, June 16 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, June 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 101. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Friday, June 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 100.
