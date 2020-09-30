The temperature was expected to soar to 105 degrees in Fontana on Wednesday, Sept. 30, according to the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory will be in effect until Friday, Oct. 2, the Weather Service said.
Cooling centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center (16710 Ceres Avenue) and the Heritage Center (7350 W. Liberty Parkway).
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Sept. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, Oct. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 104. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday, Oct. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.