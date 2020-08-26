A heat advisory has been announced for Fontana from Wednesday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Aug. 28, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, Aug. 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday, Aug. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.
Friday, Aug. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Saturday, Aug. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 96.
