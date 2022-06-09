The temperature will soar close to 100 degrees in Fontana on Friday, June 10, according to the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory will remain in place until the following day.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, June 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, June 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 96. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, June 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
