The temperature will be close to 100 degrees in Fontana on Tuesday, June 28, and then it will go down slightly in the ensuing days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, June 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, June 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, June 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
