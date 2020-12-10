The temperature will be cold in Fontana on Friday, Dec. 11, but will then get warmer over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Dec. 11 -- Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday, Dec. 12 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday, Dec. 13 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
