The temperature will be above 100 degrees in Fontana on Monday, June 28, but will then drop into the 90s the rest of this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, June 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 102. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tuesday, June 29 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, June 30 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday, July 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday, July 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Saturday, July 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
