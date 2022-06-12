The temperature will go down to 85 degrees on Monday, June 13 in Fontana, but then it will rise back up again into the 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, June 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, June 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday, June 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 96.
