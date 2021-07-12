Temperatures will be in the 90s in Fontana all this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, July 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 97. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tuesday, July 13 -- Sunny, with a high near 94. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, July 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday, July 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Friday, July 16 -- Sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday, July 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
