Temperatures are expected to soar into the 100s in Fontana on Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, June 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 106. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday, June 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 102. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
