Temperatures will go up in Fontana this weekend (June 24-25), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, June 24 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Sunday, June 25 — Sunny, with a high near 82.
