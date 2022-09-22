Temperatures are rising back up into the 90s in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Sept. 22 — Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday, Sept. 23 — Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Sept. 24 — Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Sunday, Sept. 25 — Sunny, with a high near 96.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.