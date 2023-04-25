Fontana will have hot, breezy weather during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are rising into the high 80s and will get into the 90s during the weekend.
Here is the forecast:
Wednesday, April 26 — Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday, April 27 — Sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
