Temperatures are dropping into the 70s in Fontana, but will be heading back up into the 90s later this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Sept. 27 -- Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 -- Widespread haze between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Sept. 29 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday, Sept. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Friday, Oct. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
