Temperatures will drop into the 60s in Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Nov. 28 -- Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, Nov. 29 -- Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday, Nov. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.