Temperatures are briefly dropping down into the 70s in Fontana, but they will rise back up next week, according to the National Weather Service.
The cooler temperatures will last until Saturday, Oct. 10, and then will go up to 83 degrees on Sunday, Oct. 11 and to 93 degrees on Monday, Oct. 12.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Oct. 9 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.
Saturday, Oct. 10 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, Oct. 11 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 12 -- Sunny, with a high near 93.
