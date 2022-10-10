Temperatures are dropping into the 80s in Fontana, and there will be a slight chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Oct. 10 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday, Oct. 11 -- A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
