Temperatures will drop down in Fontana on Monday, June 5, and there will be a slight chance of rain in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, June 5 -- Patchy drizzle before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night -- Patchy drizzle and fog after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, June 6 -- Patchy drizzle before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. Light west wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.