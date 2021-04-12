Temperatures have dropped in Fontana, and a little bit of rain may start to drop also, according to the National Weather Service.
Patchy drizzle and fog are expected on Tuesday, April 13 as temperatures fall into the 60s, and there will be a slight chance of showers later that night.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, April 12 -- Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night -- Patchy drizzle and fog after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, April 13 -- Patchy drizzle and fog before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday, April 14 -- Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday, April 15 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
