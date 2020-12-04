Temperatures in the 70s are in the forecast for Fontana, and the winds have decreased in strength, according to the National Weather Service.
A red flag warning will still be in effect through Saturday, Dec. 5.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, Dec. 4 -- Areas of blowing dust before 10 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday, Dec. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Sunday, Dec. 6 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.