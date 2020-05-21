Sunny and breezy conditions are in store for Fontana in the upcoming days, with temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, May 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday, May 23 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Sunday, May 24 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.