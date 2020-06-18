Temperatures in the 80s will continue through Father's Day weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, June 18 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday, June 19 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, June 20 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Sunday, June 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
