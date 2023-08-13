Temperatures are rising back into the 90s in Fontana this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Aug. 13 — Sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday, Aug. 14 — Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Sunny, with a high near 98.
Tuesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Wednesday, Aug. 16 — Sunny, with a high near 99.
