Temperatures will rise into the 80s in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Oct. 14 — Sunny, with a high near 80. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night — Clear, with a low around 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday, Oct. 15 — Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night — Clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday, Oct. 16 — Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
