After a few days of lower temperatures earlier this week, the heat is now returning to Fontana.
Temperatures will be back in the 90s through this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Sept. 30 — Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday, Oct. 1 — Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Oct. 2 — Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Sunday, Oct. 3 — Sunny, with a high near 91.
