A heat advisory has been declared for the Fontana area as the temperature rises over 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat advisory will continue through Thursday, Oct. 1, and cooling centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center (16710 Ceres Avenue) and the Heritage Center (7350 W. Liberty Parkway).
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Sept. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 102. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday, Sept. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 105. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday, Oct. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 101. North wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
