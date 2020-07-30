Temperatures are soaring into the 100s in Fontana, and a heat advisory will be in effect until Saturday night, Aug. 1, according to the National Weather Service.
Local residents are advised to stay indoors as much as possible and drink plenty of water.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, July 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 101. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday, July 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 104. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday, Aug. 1 -- Sunny, with a high near 102. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Clear, with a low around 70.
Sunday, Aug. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 97.
Sunday night -- Clear, with a low around 68.
Monday, Aug. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
