Temperatures are soaring into the 100s in Fontana, and a heat advisory will be in effect until Aug. 4, according to the National Weather Service.
Residents are advised to stay indoors as much as possible and to drink plenty of water.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Aug. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 101. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday, Aug. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday, Aug. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 101. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 71.
