Temperatures are soaring over 100 degrees this weekend (Aug. 28-29) in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Aug. 28 — Sunny, with a high near 104. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, Aug. 29 — Sunny, with a high near 103. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday, Aug. 30 — Sunny, with a high near 97. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
