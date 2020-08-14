Temperatures will reach 106 degrees in Fontana on Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15, and an excessive heat warning has been announced, according to the National Weather Service.
The scorching temperatures will continue through early next week, reaching at least 100 degrees each day.
During these extreme heat conditions, residents are urged to:
• Stay indoors (including pets and children) when possible;
• Drink plenty of liquids, while avoiding drinks with caffeine and alcohol;
• Limit sun exposure, especially between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun is the strongest;
• Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outdoors; and
• Wear light-colored and lightweight clothing.
----- TWO COOLING CENTERS in Fontana have been activated for residents who want to seek relief from the heat through Thursday, Aug. 20.
The Fontana Community Senior Center (located at 16710 Ceres Avenue in central Fontana) and the Heritage Neighborhood Center (located at 7350 W. Liberty Parkway in the northwest area of the city) will operate as cooling centers and are scheduled to remain open from noon until 6 p.m. Times may vary, depending on the temperature.
The public is reminded to maintain social/physical distancing and wear a face covering while inside the cooling centers. Individual temperature checks will be taken prior to entering the centers.
If a person needs transportation to a cooling center, call the Senior Center at (909) 854-5151.
For more information about the cooling centers, call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
----- HERE IS THE FORECAST:
Friday, Aug. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 106. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday, Aug. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 106. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday, Aug. 16 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 100. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday, Aug. 17 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Tuesday, Aug. 18 -- Sunny, with a high near 104.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
