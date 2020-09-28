Hot weather is in the forecast this week in Fontana, with temperatures close to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory has been declared for Tuesday, Sept. 29, and will continue for the ensuing two days.
Here is the outlook:
Monday, Sept. 28 -- Sunny, with a high near 98. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Monday night -- Clear, with a low around 68. Light north wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, Sept. 29 -- Sunny, with a high near 99. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night -- Clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday, Sept. 30 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 68.
