Fontana residents enjoyed a few days of somewhat cooler temperatures earlier this week, but now the hotter weather will be returning.
Labor Day weekend is expected to be hot, with temperatures close to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, Sept. 4 — Sunny, with a high near 97. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — Clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday, Sept. 5 — Sunny, with a high near 100. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night — Clear, with a low around 71.
Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6 — Sunny, with a high near 98.
