Temperatures will stay hot in Fontana this weekend (July 29-30), but then the weather will start to cool off a bit, according to the National Weather Service.
There will even be a slight chance of rain on Monday, July 31.
A heat advisory will stay in effect until Saturday night, July 29.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, July 29 — Sunny, with a high near 100. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, July 30 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday, July 31 — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
