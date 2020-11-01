Temperatures will stay in the 80s and 90s in Fontana until next weekend (Nov. 6-8), when there may be some rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Nov. 2 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.
Tuesday, Nov. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Wednesday, Nov. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday night -- Clear, with a low around 59.
Thursday, Nov. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Friday, Nov. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday night -- A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday, Nov. 7 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
