Temperatures will be in the 80s in Fontana during the upcoming days and will gradually drop into the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, there will be a slight chance of showers.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Oct. 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday, Oct. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday, Oct. 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 85. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday, Oct. 22 -- Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 56.
Friday, Oct. 23 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 55.
Saturday, Oct. 24 -- A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.