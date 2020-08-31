Temperatures in Fontana will be in the 90s early this week but will rise into the 100s during Labor Day weekend (Sept. 5-7), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Aug. 31 -- Sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, Sept. 1 -- Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday, Sept. 2 -- Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday, Sept. 3 -- Sunny, with a high near 95.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Friday, Sept. 4 -- Sunny, with a high near 100.
Friday night -- Clear, with a low around 72.
Saturday, Sept. 5 -- Sunny, with a high near 104.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Sunday, Sept. 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 105.
