Temperatures will be in the high 80s and low 90s this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, June 22 -- Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday, June 23 -- Sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday, June 24 -- Sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday, June 25 -- Sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday, June 26 -- Sunny, with a high near 89.
