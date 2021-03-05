The weather will be sunny with temperatures in the 60s this weekend in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, March 6 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday, March 7 -- Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
