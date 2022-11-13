Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Windy conditions are expected to arrive late on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Nov. 14 — Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Monday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Tuesday, Nov. 15 — Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night — Clear, with a low around 46.
Wednesday, Nov. 16 — Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.