Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, Nov. 10 — Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11 — Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, Nov. 12 — Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
