Temperatures will be in the 60s in the upcoming days in Fontana, and there will be breezy conditions at times, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Sunday, Dec. 13 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.
Monday, Dec. 14 -- Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday, Dec. 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
