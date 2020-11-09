Temperatures will be in the 60s most of this week in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
There will be a slight chance of showers on Friday, Nov. 13.
Here is the forecast:
Monday, Nov. 9 -- Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Monday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the evening.
Tuesday, Nov. 10 -- Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.
Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 -- Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday, Nov. 12 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday night -- Increasing clouds, with a low around 47.
Friday, Nov. 13 -- A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday, Nov. 14 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
