Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana this weekend, and there will be no rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Friday, March 31 — Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday, April 1 — Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday, April 2 — Sunny, with a high near 66.
