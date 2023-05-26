Temperatures will be in the 70s in Fontana during Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Saturday, May 27 — Cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night — Patchy drizzle after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday, May 28 — Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 54.
