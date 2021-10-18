Temperatures will be in the 70s during the next few days in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Tuesday, Oct. 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday, Oct. 20 -- Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
