Temperatures will be in the 70s in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the forecast:
Thursday, June 8 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday, June 9 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night — Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday, June 10 — Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73.
